Swamp Thing Trends As Fans Share What They Love About The Character

Fans of the DC hero/misfit/walking metaphor Swamp Thing rallied around him on Twitter over the past day, tweeting about it so much that he briefly trended on the social media site, all while going in on what they love about the Len Wein, Bernie Wrightson created character. It all started from a prompt from comic scribe Alex de Campi (who won the ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Graphic Novel last year with the title Dracula, Motherf**ker!) asking the Twitter world what was so appealing about Swamp Thing, and the answers quickly came rolling in.

We’ve collected some of the responses that Swamp Thing fans posted about the character below, ranging from other notable comic book writers/artists and even just regular fans. What’s clear from the many, many tweets though is that Swamp Thing, despite being a huge, green monster, is a character that many see themselves in and have a ton of empathy for. Whether it’s the Alan Moore/Stephen Bissette/Rick Veitch classic Saga of the Swamp Thing, the short-lived DC Universe TV series, the New 52 reboot of the title, or the most recent take on the material, people can’t get enough of Swamp Thing, as you can see below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horror, psychedelia

https://twitter.com/steve_lieber/status/1438186819045113859

first exposures to horror comics

For me, Swamp Thing was one of my first exposures to horror comics. At various times his book was one of the few easily available Big 2 non-superhero monthly books. — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) September 15, 2021

He can be about anything

https://twitter.com/subtlalienvibes/status/1438543210201112579

We just wanna be him

https://twitter.com/mongsterr/status/1438553801288474629

Seriously, I love Swamp Thing

https://twitter.com/Kurkthulu/status/1438567856027828225

A tragic monster

https://twitter.com/Zoddman/status/1438575496002883597

He’s a giving lover

Swamp Thing, unlike Batman, is a giving lover pic.twitter.com/lRfaEp0mqT — Collier “CJ” Jennings (@CJWritesThings) September 16, 2021

Peep that art tho

https://twitter.com/letsgoayo/status/1438528006344085507

Shout-out to Swamp Thing fans