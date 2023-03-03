Spider-Man No Way Home: De La Soul's Magic Number Available to Stream

Spider-Man: No Way Home fans can now stream "A Magic Number" along with numerous other classics online. De La Soul fans are celebrating the release of the band's early catalog on a variant of streaming services this week. The second track on 3 Feet High and Rising was the credits song for the massive Marvel crossover. It's inclusion in Tom Holland's last Spidey movie actually got the song trending again. That interest has been renewed after the group's catalogue was put up on Spotify and Apple Music.

However, all this jubilance comes at a cost as the Hip-Hop world lost one member of De La Soul. David Jolicoeur, Trugoy the Dove for those "in the know" passed away at the age of 54. People from all over have been paying tribute to the group and the rapper. Now, with the entire catalogue online, De La Soul spoke to The New York Times about their friend. Fellow MC Kevin Mercer, Posdnous for the initiated, reflected on a big moment for their ensemble that's been colored by tragedy.

"It was a bittersweet performance for me," Mercer told the paper last week, "because I was looking so forward to having my brothers there for this amazing moment."

The group's DJ, Vincent Mason, told The Times that their success feels a bit awkward in this moment. "We fought so hard and so long for it," Mason said. "For him not to be here, it's awkward; it hurts."

"It was just a process of all our separate lives and the music within them just being dumped into sessions of fun," Mercer added when asked about their studio habits. "You came with a bunch of records to see if it worked or not," Mercer added. "And, luckily for us, they worked."

Prince Paul, the group's producer, told the outlet that he cherished the work they had accomplished together. He said, "The beauty of the record was just imagination. We were thinking of things to do with music that we had never heard anybody do before."

