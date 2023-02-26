Marvel's Spider-Man Star Zendaya Returns to Red Carpet After Months Away, Tom Holland Reacts

Zendaya is best known to our readers for playing MJ opposite Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she's also won two Emmys for her role in HBO's Euphoria. Zendaya can often be seen rocking some amazing looks at various red carpet events and awards shows, but she was notably absent this year at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice, despite being nominated again for Euphoria. In fact, she won the prize at both missed events. However, the star returned to the spotlight last night when she attended the NAACP Image Awards as both a nominee and a presenter. Zendaya wore two dynamite outfits throughout the night, which caught the attention of her real-life beau, Holland.

Zendaya originally posted a photo of her first outfit, which prompted Holland to comment with three heart-eye emojis. "'SERVING SERVING SERVING' whoever you are, thank you...you made my night lol," Zendaya captioned a video of her first look. "Look 2 @naacpimageawards. Thank you Miuccia @prada for recreating this for us🤍," she added in another post. You can view the posts below:

Will Zendaya and Tom Holland Return To Marvel?

Currently, it hasn't officially been confirmed if Holland will don the Spidey suit again in live-action, but it does look promising. The actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, but he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Previously, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During another interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

Recently, Sony executive Tom Rothman spoke with Deadline and revealed he wants Holland to return for a fourth film along with Zendaya and director Jon Watts. In November, new rumors surfaced that Holland will star in another trilogy. This month, Kevin Feige confirmed they "have a story" in mind for Holland's next Spider-Man project.

What Is Next For Zendaya?

Dune: Part Two was recently in production with director Denis Villeneuve and the sequel will see the return of some of the first film's stars, including Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and Zendaya (Chani).

Speaking about Zendaya's talents at the end of last year, Chalamet expressed, "She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects."

Zendaya is expected to appear again tonight at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.