Marvel Reveals a Big Change to Spider-Man and Mary Jane's Relationship

The rollercoaster relationship between Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson just took fans for another loop. The Peter Parker/Mary Jane power couple is in a rocky state in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man. Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. relaunched Amazing Spider-Man with an enticing secret that has rocked Spidey's world, leaving him on the outs with his most loyal supporters like Aunt May and Mary Jane. The latter even has a new boyfriend, leaving Spider-Man to return to the arms of his former flame, Black Cat. As Marvel prepares for the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years, the publisher reveals how Peter Parker currently feels about Mary Jane.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #20. Continue reading at your own risk.

Amazing Spider-Man #20 comes from Joe Kelly, Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, and VC's Joe Caramagna. The two-part story arc brings in the guest creative team to pair Spidey and Black Cat together for a romantic getaway. Of course, superhero business ended that, but at one point in the issue Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy have a heart-to-heart about where things stand between them. It's here that Spider-Man admitted that he sees Mary Jane more as a sister or a best friend.

"Mary Jane... has been a part of my life for a long time. More than a part...," Spidey tells Black Cat. He tries to use the "more like a sister" and "a best friend" lines, but Black Cat isn't buying it. "I love her. I always have, and part of me always will," Peter continues. "But... I think that love has changed, you know?"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Secret Is Spider-Man Hiding?

There's a lot to take away from the Amazing Spider-Man "most shocking" teaser by artist John Romita Jr. The Issue #25 portion features a red background of Mary Jane's hair, with Spider-Man swinging on the left side. It states, "The Truth Revealed...," and continues onto Issue #26 with, "... But At What Cost?" Spider-Man is shown crouched on a rooftop with monitors displaying Mary Jane, her new boyfriend, Namor, J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Ms. Marvel, Black Cat, Captain America, Human Torch, Robbie Robertson, Randy Robertson, Beetle, Tombstone, White Rabbit, and another henchman.

Whatever Marvel is planning to reveal will send Spider-Man's status quo into another tailspin. While everyone in the Amazing Spider-Man comics is already reacting to the secret's fallout, readers will get to go back in time and find out for themselves. Fans can also see how Spider-Man's supporting cast reacts in the heat of the moment(s).

Amazing Spider-Man #25 and #26 wrap up Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s first year on the title. Both issues will be oversized, giving readers more bang for their buck.