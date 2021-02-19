Teen Titans Go! Team With De La Soul For Newest Episode

✖

De La Soul is here to rock the house with Teen Titans GO! in the latest episode. The Hip-Hop titans team up with the teenage heroes to get their music back. Weirdly enough, the band had their beats plucked by an alien and the Teen Titans are the only ones who can help them. Now, the younger audiences series is no stranger to musical numbers. Some of the show’s strongest moments are the wildly whimsical musical packages that seem to float into the episode completely organically. However, it’s probably a lot of hard work to have everything sound this good. Earlier in the show’s run, Teen Titans Go! took a lot of flack for replacing the classic 2003 series. But, just this week Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network reaffirmed their commitment to the show and even introduced a younger audiences programming block.

“The world can be a pretty challenging place at times, but rather than wallowing in the world we’re given, let’s draw the world we want. At Cartoon Network, we create wildly original and diverse worlds every day and that just may be the inspiration kids need to redraw their own world,” Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics said in a release.

“The characters, artists and storytellers that make up Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are some of the strongest in the industry,” Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added. “While each studio continues in the footsteps of their own proud legacy, they unite with a shared passion to create programming that will draw in audiences of all ages and be the engine that drives WarnerMedia to the top of the kids and family space.”

Cartoon Network describes Teen Titans Go! The Night Begins to Shine:

“In this spinoff series of the Cartoon Network smash hit Teen Titans Go!, Robin, Raven, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Starfire journey back to the world of Night Begins to Shine when the musical land falls victim to a sinister new threat. Together the Titans must protect the only key to the world’s salvation, a magical mixtape. Teen Titans Go! Night Begins to Shine is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.”

