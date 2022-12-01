Deadpool 2 Producer Reveals Earlier Hugh Jackman Conversations (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has been working hard on introducing their lineup of mutant characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Disney completed their merger with 20th Century Fox. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought back Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, and the live-action version is a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. The studio has also been working hand in hand with Ryan Reynolds on the upcoming third Deadpool movie, which will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It turns out that this wouldn't be the first time they tried to get the actor to appear in a Deadpool movie. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had a chat with Deadpool 2 producer Kelly McCormick for her new film Violent Night and she revealed that they had talks to bring Jackman back for the second film.

"Everyone was obviously incredibly excited about the actual movie, like what, you know, Ryan [Reynolds] and David [Leitch] kind of made and how amazing it was and how hard it was to play after the success of the first one and and play in its own right incredibly successfully both critically as well as at the box office," McCormick told us."That did motivate lots of energy toward what we do, all these other things and stuff. And I do think it got stymied by the switch and who, what Deadpool is under a company that really does mostly PG-13 and more for quadrant things and I think there were lots of conversations that happened. Obviously Ryan is Deadpool and the godfather of Deadpool and so it all sort of like rested on his shoulders in those ways. Then, we just got busy is really the truth. I'm super excited about three. David and Hugh [Jackman] are friends and there had been conversations about including um, Hugh and different things when we were having those conversations back in the day. I'm just really excited for them and it was an amazing experience for us."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

