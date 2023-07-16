Deadpool 3 Fan Art Gives Hugh Jackman’s New Wolverine Suit a Cowl

Ryan Reynolds has been working hand in hand with Marvel Studios on their upcoming third Deadpool movie. Deadpool 3 will be the first time Marvel Studios has produced a film in the franchise, and don’t worry, it will maintain its R rating. Hugh Jackman is also set to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and he is finally getting the character’s classic costume. One thing that the costume is missing from the first look is Wolverine’s classic costume, and one artist has taken it upon himself to create a design where Jackman gets the cowl. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new design that shows off how Jackman could look with the Wolverine cowl. In the new fan art, Jackman wears the costume they revealed with the cowl and is carrying Deadpool.

You can check out the fan art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hugh Jackman on Deadpool and Wolverine’s Dynamic

While appearing on Empire Film Podcast, Jackman revealed that Wolverine and Deadpool’s dynamic will be “hate”.

“How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero. We’re opposites, hate each other,” Jackman previously revealed. “I’m just talking from my perspective. [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

Who will appear in Deadpool 3?

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool 3 is set to bring back franchise regulars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. Joining the cast of the sequel are Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) in currently unknown roles. Jennifer Garner, who appeared the assassin Elektra in 2003’s Daredevil, will also return for the first time since her 2005 Fox spinoff film. Ben Affleck is also rumored to return as Daredevil / Matt Murdock in the sequel, insinuating that the film will be a sendoff for the old Fox universe of films that included 2005’s Fantastic Four and the long-running X-Men saga.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 is expected to hit theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

What do you think about the Deadpool 3 fan art? Do you want Hugh Jackman to get the iconic Wolverine cowl? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!