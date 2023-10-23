Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Confirms Some Casting Rumors Are True

The Deadpool 3 director says he's excited with the cameos Marvel Studios has managed to land for the upcoming film.

Like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it, the production of Deadpool 3 has been filled with rumors suggesting one character after the next is appearing in the multiversal flick. It's been said Jennifer Garner's Elektra will appear in the film, having last appeared as the character in 2005's self-titled Daredevil spin-off. There's also been increasing speculation Taylor Swift could actually be appearing in the threequel, a rumor Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy will neither confirm nor deny. In fact, the filmmaker now says he is excited with the cameos the studio has managed to land for the movie.

"I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet, because I never have to say what's real and what's fantasy, so I'm just going to go with the very cliche 'no comment' on all things casting [with] Deadpool 3," Levy said in a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show. "I will say, we're lucky on this one. There's certainly -- is this an answer? A lot of the internet rumors are completely false, but some of them aren't."

Little is known about the film itself, other than the fact it's going to keep the same tone as its two predecessors.

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles — that is director heaven," Levy told Collider earlier this fall. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

In that same chat, Levy also said the film was going to be an "R-rated blood bath."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is currently without a release date.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!