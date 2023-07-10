Marvel's Deadpool 3 Adds Stranger Things Composer

The Merc with a Mouth has found his voice for Deadpool 3. Composer Rob Simonsen, who scored Stranger Things and The Adam Project for director Shawn Levy, will compose the music for the Marvel Studios sequel. Levy announced the news Monday on Twitter after stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared an official first look at Deadpool and Wolverine wearing their classic comic book costumes. Simonsen scored The Spectacular Now, the 2013 coming-of-age romance produced by Levy, and The Way, Way Back, which once had the Real Steel and Free Guy filmmaker attached as director.

"The amazing @robsimonsen is scoring our movie," Levy confirmed in a tweet.

Simonsen's credits include Levy's acclaimed "Dear Billy" episode of Stranger Things season 4 and that season's feature-length Vol. 2 finale, "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback," directed by the Duffer Brothers. He most recently scored the Oscar-winning Darren Aronofsky drama The Whale; Disney+'s Stargirl and Hollywood Stargirl; Love, Simon; and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Previous credits include The Age of Adaline — which starred Reynolds' wife, actress Blake Lively — and The Front Runner, a political drama that starred Jackman as a disgraced presidential nominee.

Deadpool 3 plot details remain under wraps, but Jackman's Wolverine return suggests the multiverse will bring Reynolds' red-suited mercenary and Jackman's metal-clawed mutant into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige is producing the Deadpool threequel with Levy and Reynolds for Disney's Marvel Studios.

Jackman, who is coming out of superhero retirement after his X-Men swan song in 2017's Logan, reunites with his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star Reynolds for the follow-up to Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Also back: Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

"It's amazing. And we've got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first Deadpool film within the MCU. That's our first R-rated film," Feige previously told EW. "To have Hugh come back is incredible. For me, personally, that is where I started. I remember sitting behind the camera — well behind the camera — at his audition for [2000's X-Men]. It was his first on-set audition, and he flew up to Toronto to do a read with Anna Paquin."

Feige added: "For him, and for me, and I think for all of the fans of Marvel, it's unbelievable what has happened in those 23 years. It's very full-circle having him come back in this new Deadpool film."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is slated to open in theaters on May 3rd, 2024.