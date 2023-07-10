Hugh Jackman looks sharp as Wolverine in the first official look at Deadpool 3 — now in "Hugh res." Jackman and co-star Ryan Reynolds shared the lower-resolution image on Instagram on Monday, revealing Wolverine sporting his classic yellow and blue costume (a look resembling the metal-clawed mutant's appearance in writer Joss Whedon and artist John Cassaday's Astonishing X-Men run from 2004). On Twitter, the official @DeadpoolMovie account revealed the first-look photo in higher quality. While it's not quite yellow spandex, it's the first time Jackman's Wolverine is suiting up with a comic-accurate look — a decade after a deleted scene from 2013's The Wolverine teased the classic costume.

See the high-res Deadpool 3 first look below, courtesy of Marvel Studios.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Deadpool threequel marks Jackman's return to the role after retiring the character in 2017's Logan. Jackman first played the adamantium-clawed mutant in 2000's X-Men, reprising the role in another eight movies through his Wolverine swan song in 2017.

"It's been fun," Reynolds told ET Canada about bringing Jackman out of superhero retirement. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped [trying to recruit Jackman]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready."

Reynolds continued: "I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Along with Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool 3 is set to reunite franchise regulars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as the X-Man Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. Newcomers to the formerly Fox-owned franchise include Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and Emma Corrin (The Crown) in undisclosed roles; Jennifer Garner, who played the assassin Elektra in 2003's Daredevil, will also reprise that role for the first time since her 2005 Fox spin-off film. Ben Affleck is rumored to return as blind vigilante Matt Murdock, suggesting a sendoff for the old "Fox-Verse" of films that included 2005's Fantastic Four and the long-running X-Men saga.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is slated to open in theaters on May 3rd, 2024.