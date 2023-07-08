Deadpool 3 Cameos: Marvel Fans Go Wild Predicting Who Will Appear

Deadpool 3's big Jennifer Garner return has fans dreaming big about other possible cameos. That's right, Elektra is back in whatever Ryan Reynolds is planning for the next outing as The Merc With A Mouth. Now, who else could turn up as part of Deadpool 3's big blowout showcase of Fox-era Marvel movies is anyone's guess. Hugh Jackman is already confirmed to be in the fold for this one as Wolverine. Fans have batted around rumors that they somehow got Ben Affleck to return as Daredevil. (With Elektra already here, wouldn't that be something!) Other whispers online have only gotten wilder over the past few weeks. Check out some of the best speculation right here.

If anyone's worried that Marvel Studios being involved would make them pull their punches, Karan Soni is here to assuage people's fears. He talked to Comicbook.com about Deadpool 3 and the Dopinder actor says it's just as mature as the Fox movies were.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni confirmed in our conversation. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Who else do you think pops up in Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!