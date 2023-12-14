Fandango's Most Anticipated Movie of 2024 Revealed, and It's a Super Hero Movie

Deadpool 3 is at the top of the charts for one of Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies of 2024 surveys. The first two Deadpool movies were bonafide hits, introducing beloved X-Men characters such as Cable and Domino. However, what everyone wanted to see was Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine team-up on the big screen. That moment will finally come in Deadpool 3, with the added bonus of the reunion taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is why it's no surprise to see Deadpool 3 with the top spot on moviegoers' lists when it comes to films dropping next year.

The online movie ticketing service Fandango surveyed over 8,000 ticket-buyers to find out which films and performances movie fans are most anticipating on the big screen in the new year. To the surprise of no one, all 10 movies are either sequels or spinoffs of existing franchises, led by Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, Venom 3, and many more.

"2023 was a monumental year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and many more uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen," said Fandango Managing Director, Erik Davis. "The new year is looking to bring even more people back into theaters through returning franchises such as Deadpool, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice and Despicable Me, beloved reimagined stories like Mean Girls and Wicked Part 1, and highly anticipated action blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and A Quiet Place: Day One."

Ryan Reynolds leaks his own Deadpool 3 set photos...with a catch

Fans have gotten a heaping pile of photos leaked from the Deadpool 3 set, offering small clues to what the Marvel film may be up to. In typical Ryan Reynolds fashion, he got in on the "leak" fun as well, revealing his own take on the subject matter.

"Deadpool began with a leak. So I'm joining in," Ryan Reynolds wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "But PLEASE don't overuse the phrase, 'Deadpool Leaks' because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop" He actually made a string of posts, all including a different Photoshopped Deadpool 3 set photo. Some of the cast of characters appearing alongside Deadpool and Wolverine are the Predator, Mickey Mouse, and a dancing Steve Urkel.

You can find the full results from Fandango's 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey below: