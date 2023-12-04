Deadpool 3 Set Photo Shows Moon Knight Easter Egg

Another Marvel Easter egg has been spotted in the latest batch of Deadpool 3 set photos.

The Deadpool 3 set photos showing a Wolverine vs. Sabretooth rematch may have eclipsed another detail: a prop from Marvel's Moon Knight. The first episode of the Disney+ series sees Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) — the alter of Marc Specter (also Isaac), who has dissociative identity disorder — steal a Sübwagen Lieferung cupcake delivery van and drive it on a high-speed chase through the Austrian Alps. Fans noticed that same van in new pictures from the set, which appears to show such relics as the old 20th Century Fox logo and the Human Torch's hot rod (a deep-cut from a Fantastic Four comic book).

See the latest Deadpool 3 set photo below:

CUPCAKE VAN FROM MOON KNIGHT IN DEADPOOL 3??? Most unexpected crossover ever but I’m just happy to see more Moon Knight references out there pic.twitter.com/x0dP47BFJW — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 4, 2023

The photos suggest that Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are somehow transported to the void at the end of time — essentially a multiversal wasteland that appeared in the first season of Loki. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha Raw) explained that branched realities pruned by the Time Variance Authority aren't entirely destroyed, but moved to a place on the timeline where they can no longer grow.

"Journey Into Mystery" revealed the void to be a hodge-podge of pruned branches, which meant a treasure trove of Easter eggs for fans: there was Thanos' helicopter, Throg (a.k.a. Frog Thor), and the Yellowjacket helmet once worn by Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) in Ant-Man.

Deadpool 3 casting rumors have included everyone from Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), and Magneto (Ian McKellen) from the Fox X-Men movies to Jennifer Garner — who played the assassin Elektra Natchios in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra — and Liev Schreiber, who played Logan's half-brother Victor Creed/Sabretooth in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Other rumors? A Taylor Swift cameo and Jackman's former X-Men co-stars.

"I'd rather not weigh in on that, but I'll say this. The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous," Levy previously told EW. "If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I'll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren't."

Actors who are confirmed include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter; Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Mcfadyen (Succession) are cast in undisclosed roles.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters July 26, 2024.