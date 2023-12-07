Ryan Reynolds Leaks Deadpool Spoilers Revealing Surprising Cameos

Ryan Reynolds is back to poke some fun at all the recent set photo leaks on Deadpool 3. With the writers' and actors' strikes officially over with, Hollywood has gotten back to the work of filming. That includes Deadpool 3, with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back to reprise their roles as the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively. Fans have gotten a heaping pile of photos leaked from the Deadpool 3 set, offering small clues to what the Marvel film may be up to. In typical Ryan Reynolds fashion, he's getting in on the "leak" fun as well, revealing his own take on the subject matter.

"Deadpool began with a leak. So I'm joining in," Ryan Reynolds wrote in a post on X/Twitter. "But PLEASE don't overuse the phrase, 'Deadpool Leaks' because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop" He actually made a string of posts, all including a different Photoshopped Deadpool 3 set photo. Some of the cast of characters appearing alongside Deadpool and Wolverine are the Predator, Mickey Mouse, and a dancing Steve Urkel. You can find all of those posts below.

Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop pic.twitter.com/yxZN8MslLn — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2023

Rob Liefeld reveals who leaked original Deadpool test footage

Fans have leaked test footage to thank for FOX finally caving in and deciding to develop a live-action Deadpool movie. ComicBook.com spoke to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld about his lengthy career in comics, and asked about the identity of the test footage leaker.

When asked about whether or not he knows, years later, who leaked that Deadpool test footage, Liefeld said, "I do, and I'm not going to say it."

Liefeld went on a lengthy explanation about why he wouldn't reveal the name of the Deadpool test footage leaker, going back to the example of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). That film (which had already been hampered by the 2000s Writers' Strike) got leaked online in its entirety, becoming one of the most pirated films of the year. Fox spared no effort to eventually track down a man in New York (Gilberto Sanchez) and arrest him in 2011.

"Fox knows who leaked that [Deadpool] footage!" Liefeld stated with confidence. "They know who leaked that footage. They don't not know, okay? But I'm not going to be the one [to say]."

Liefeld recounted how The Deadpool test footage leaked in 2014 immediately following San Diego Comic-Con that year. He surmised that the leaker, Sanchez, simply had the ambition to top the headlines coming out of SDCC that year – which was, in fact, the case. It wasn't just the overwhelmingly good response that put Fox on notice – it was also the fact that the Deadpool footage was more popular with fans than just about anything else in development at that time.

"It did the job," Liefeld concluded. "It showed Fox that they were sitting on something that people really wanted."