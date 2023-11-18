Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Shares New Wolverine Workout Video

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and productions are allowed to resume, Hugh Jackman's getting right back into the thick of it. Saturday, the Deadpool 3 star shared a new workout video to his social media channels of him hitting the weights.

"LFG," Jackman wrote alongside the video of himself deadlifting roughly 360 pounds before adding a hashtag reading #becomingwolverineagainagain.

Jackman is joining Deadpool 3, a film that director Shawn Levy says is going to be a "bloodbath."

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles — that is director heaven," Levy previously told Collider of the "R-rated bloodbath." "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

The film was about halfway through principal photography when it was shut down because of the actors' strike earlier this year.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy recently told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2023.

