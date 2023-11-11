Loki: Tom Hiddleston Responds to Deadpool 3 Fan Theory

Loki's sophomore season came to a close this week, and it left the Marvel Cinematic Universe on very interesting footing. The Disney+ exclusive series put Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a new status quo in the franchise's space and time, and that has provoked a deluge of questions about what's next for the character. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hiddleston was asked about one already-prevailing fan theory — that Loki, and maybe the members of the Time Variance Authority that have appeared on his show, will cameo in the forthcoming Deadpool 3.

"I mean, I know they're making Deadpool 3," Hiddleston answered. "It's a very good question. I'm thinking of all the answers I could give it. I know that Ryan Reynolds he like, owns a football team in the UK. A soccer team."

Fallon also asked Hiddleston if Loki's time-slipping abilities could allow him to access any character in the franchise, even if they're already dead.

"Time-slipping, technically, gives Loki some interesting moves he could make," Hiddleston added. "I suppose. Yeah. He can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time-slip. I don't know that other characters can time-slip. Speaking for myself, Loki's died a few times and come back. I'm still here. So I don't know that death is necessarily up for grabs. It's an existential question."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will star Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra. The film is directed by Shawn Levy, and plot details are currently unknown at this time.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3, meanwhile, is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024.

