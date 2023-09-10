Deadpool 3 Director Teases Deadpool & Wolverine Chemistry Is "As Awesome As We All Hoped"





Deadpool 3 will serve as the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), two beloved actors that previously played the roles in 20th Century's X-Men universe. The two have become favorites amongst fans for their real-life friendship, going mega-viral anytime they share a photo or video together on social media. Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy says that chemistry is something that comes across exceptionally well in the upcoming superhero blockbuster.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy said in a recent chat with Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work. "

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously praised the return of Jackman, calling it a full-circle moment for all thnks superhero cinema.

"It's amazing. And we've got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first Deadpool film within the MCU. That's our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible. For me, personally, that is where I started," Feige told EW earlier this year. "I remember sitting behind the camera – well behind the camera – at his audition for the film. It was his first on-set audition, and he flew up to Toronto to do a read with Anna Paquin. For him, and for me, and I think for all of the fans of Marvel, it's unbelievable what has happened in those 23 years. It's very full-circle having him come back in this new Deadpool film."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

