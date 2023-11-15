The Fall Guy Delayed, Ryan Gosling Movie Will Kick Off Summer 2024

The Fall Guy, Universal's adaptation of the television series of the same name starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will now be coming to theaters just a little bit later than originally expected. On Tuesday, Universal moved the film's release date from March 1, 2024, to May 3, 2024 — a date recently vacated by Deadpool 3. The new release date means that The Fall Guy will now be the film to kick off Summer 2024's movie season.

Starring Gosling and Blunt along with Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, and Hannah Waddingham, The Fall Guy will see Gosling play a "past-his-prime- stuntman who finally lands a job, but the star of the movie goes missing. Blunt plays a prosthetic makeup artist who has a romantic history with Gosling's character while Waddingham plays the producer of the troubled film, Duke plays the stuntman's best friend, and Hsu plays the movie star's assistant. The movie is directed by David Leitch and is expected to have a different spin than the show it's based on. Kelly McCormick is partnering as a producer on the project with a script from Drew Pearce who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Gosling will also serve as a producer with original series creator Glen A. Larson executive producing.

Will Emily Blunt Join the MCU?

While Emily Blunt's real-life husband, John Krasinski, recently played Reed Richards, she's not interested in portraying a superhero. There was a time when Blunt was almost cast as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans of the actor have been hoping to see her play another part in the MCU for years. The fan-casting has been in full force ever since it was announced Marvel Studios would be making a Fantastic Four reboot with many fans hoping Blunt would play Sue Storm. However, the role is not something Blunt is looking at.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

Why Was Deadpool 3 Delayed?

Last week, Walt Disney Pictures announced that Deadpool 3 was moving from the May 3, 2024, release date to July 26, 2024. As for why it is being delayed, director Shawn Levy had previously explained that the film was only halfway through production prior to the work stoppage as a result of the strikes.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

The Fall Guy opens in theaters May 3, 2024.