Deadpool 3: New Release Date Falls on The Wolverine's 11-Year Anniversary

Deadpool 3 has been through the wringer. Back when 20th Century Fox was in the process of being sold to Disney, there was some doubt that the R-Rated franchise would continue in the family-friendly house of mouse. Marvel President Kevin Feige squashed those fears very quickly, confirming shortly after the 20th Century Fox acquisition was finalized that Ryan Reynolds would be reprising his role of Wade Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From there, Deadpool 3 spent four years in deep development before cameras officially got rolling this past summer. Anticipation reached a fever pitch when a set photo of Reynolds and co-star Hugh Jackman, who will be reprising his role of Wolverine, surfaced, showcasing the metal-clawed mutant in his comic-accurate blue and yellow suit.

Jackman's homecoming to the Wolverine role represents the first time that he will don the claws since Logan (2017), a film that, at the time, marked Jackman's retirement as the character. Leading up to Logan, Jackman had already suited up as Wolverine in eight feature films, including two solo stories: X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine.

Deadpool 3's Notable New Release Date

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Wolverine's return to the big screen comes on a special day.

Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Deadpool 3 was announced to be pivoting release dates once more. The Shawn Levy-directed threequel will now hit theaters on July 26th, 2024, almost three months after its original drop date of May 3rd, 2024.

This particular date has some history within the greater X-Men universe, as it is the exact day that The Wolverine arrived in cinemas back in 2013. Hugh Jackman himself noticed this parallel on Twitter, responding that "release dates work in mysterious ways."

Deadpool 3 is expected to resume production in the coming weeks. The film shot about half of its content over the summer, which Levy was beyond satisfied with.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy said. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work. "

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26th, 2024.