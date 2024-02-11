Deadpool 3 Director Says Ryan Reynolds Will Kill Him If He Leaks Anything

Don't expect to get any Deadpool 3 leaks from Shawn Levy. The filmmaker is officially joining the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, and according to Levy, franchise lead Ryan Reynolds will kill him if anything else about the movie gets out.

"I so cherish my friendship with Ryan Reynolds and it would be so sad if it ended in murder. And if I answered you with anything Deadpool related, it would end with my untimely death, and that would be so sad," Levy told Deadline on the red carpet at Saturday's Directors Guild Awards.

Keeping with Marvel Studios tradition, Levy's remained tight-lipped about his work filming Deadpool 3. He has, however, said last year's Hollywood strikes helped the production reset and tweak some things that needed to be done.

"We're happily back at work, and now that we know it's coming out next summer, we are working our asses off to make the best movie possible, and it's feeling good," Levy explained before adding, "It does feel like we're back at it freshly and more deeply informed about what this movie wants to be."

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," the filmmaker revealed in a separate interview. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Levy directed the film from a script by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!