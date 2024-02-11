Are the Fantastic Four in the Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Trailer?

The biggest Sunday in sports is almost upon us with the Super Bowl set to see a rematch of sorts between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. But while football fans are eager for the showdown on the gridiron, there's a lot to be excited about off the field as well — movie trailers. This year, there are many eagerly anticipated new films that we expect to get fresh trailers for during this year's Super Bowl including Deadpool 3. The upcoming film will see Ryan Reynolds suit up as the iconic Marvel character and this time, bring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine along for the ride but there are plenty of other beloved Marvel characters fans are hoping to see not only in the upcoming film but the trailer as well, like the Fantastic Four. So, it begs the question: are the Fantastic Four part of Deadpool 3's Super Bowl trailer?

While we obviously won't know for sure what is in the Deadpool 3 trailer until we actually get it, the casting of the Fantastic Four might just be the one thing Marvel fans want more than a look at Deadpool 3. There have been countless rumors about who will be in Fantastic Four, with most recent reports indicating that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal being in talks to play Reed Richards in the film. With the film currently expected to be released May 2, 2005, fans are chomping at the bit for a confirmation as well as announcement of the rest of the cast and for some, dropping that information in the Deadpool 3 trailer seems like a great way to do it.

There have been some rumors to that effect, too. A recent rumor suggested that the cast will be announced at the end of the Deadpool 3 Super Bowl trailer. Specifically, the rumor has suggested that Reynolds will break the 4th wall in the trailer and mock Marvel by "leaking" the names of the four primary cast members.

There have also been rumors floating around that the Fantastic Four will appear in Deadpool 3 and there have even been alleged set photos floating around, particularly one featuring Michael Chiklis, who played The Thing in 2005's Fantastic Four on set. However, Chiklis himself has debunked that photo as fake, writing on social media, "Sorry to disappoint. SO many people have asked about it, I feel it's necessary to clear this up. I do know who they're casting though. Not my place to tell but I will say this. I'm a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it."

As for what other appearances we might see in the Deadpool 3 trailer, some that are probably are Sabretooth and Toad. Thanks to previous actual set photos, we know that both characters are set to appear in the film, though we don't know exactly what version or what context they will appear in. As for other "maybes", fans are hoping to see Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Magneto, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, and even a real wild card — Taylor Swift.

What is Deadpool 3 About?

A recently shared synopsis offers very little information about exactly what Deadpool 3 will be about, but also sort of sums it up perfectly: "That f-cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

Deadpool 3 is written by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. The film is rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Do you think the Fantastic Four will appear in the Deadpool 3 trailer for the Super Bowl? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.