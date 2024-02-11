Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Trailer: What Cameos to Expect?

Should online speculation prove accurate, we're now just hours away from getting our first peek at Deadpool 3. It's expected the film is going to debut its first teaser trailer during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, giving fans their first look at the Merc With a Mouth's debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through set photos, we know a few special characters from 20th Century Fox's previous franchises will appear in the film and there have been rumors dozens more could be appearing.

With that in mind, we've got to ask the question: which cameos should we expect in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer?

Probable: Sabretooth and Toad

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Because of the aforementioned set photos, we know both Sabretooth and Toad will be appearing in the film. Though it hasn't been confirmed to be the version of Sabretooth from X-Men, the version of the villain that appears in the set photos does, in fact, appear to be the Tyler Mane version.

Maybe: Professor X

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Patrick Stewart's Professor X has already appeared once in the MCU, showing up as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though that version from Earth-838 has been killed, it's possible another multiversal version of the character could appear, perhaps the actual version from Fox's X-Men trilogy. Stewart himself, after all, has teased a comeback.

"I have every confidence he's still around," Stewart said when Professor X's multiple film deaths came up in an interview last month. "It has come up, there's been a process," Stewart admitted when asked about appearing in Deadpool 3. "But the last two-three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know..."

Maybe: Magneto

Though there's been no appearance of Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen) on the set of Deadpool 3, Stewart has said he and McKellen have plans to return as their beloved characters.

"Actually, it went very well. He did say something like ['Hey, I would've done this!'], yes, that's true," Stewart said. "But we're not done, Sir Ian and myself. We're... we got plans."

Maybe: Elektra

(Photo: Disney)

It's been reported by the Hollywood trades that Jennifer Garner's Elektra will appear in the film. It's possible Elektra could be an appearance in the trailer to tease the film's scope, especially if they wanted to keep Professor X and Magneto secret until the film's release. Garner, however, has remained silent regarding a return as her Daredevil (2003) character.

"Not that I'm aware of," Garner said when asked if she was going to appear in the film.

Wild Card: Taylor Swift

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

There's been loads of speculation that Taylor Swift will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Deadpool 3 given she's personal friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Furthermore, the superstar has been in the news as of late because of her relationship to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one of the participants in this year's Super Bowl.

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

