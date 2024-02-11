How Long Is the Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Trailer?

Super Bowl LVIII will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers facing off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In addition to football, one of the most exciting things about the big game is seeing fun ads and big trailers during the commercial breaks. Some highly-anticipated movies are expected to debut trailers during the Super Bowl, including Deadpool 3. There's a lot of speculation about the new film, which will mark Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds) first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU fans are already speculating about who could be popping up in the trailer with exciting names being tossed around like Taylor Swift and Patrick Stewart. Some fans are also wondering about the trailer's length...

Currently, those eager to see Deadpool 3's trailer during the Super Bowl are speculating that it could range anywhere from 1 minute and 40 seconds to 2 minutes and 25 seconds. Last year, Marvel's big game spot was a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which clocked in at 2 minutes and 20 seconds. However, sometimes the Super Bowl spots can be much shorter. Disney also shared an Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny teaser last year, which clocked in at only 30 seconds.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3 and the Super Bowl ads.