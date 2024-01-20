Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Shares New Wolverine Training Video

You know it's a good day when Hugh Jackman graces the Internet with a video of himself prepping to play Wolverine. The actor is returning to the character he first portrayed in X-Men back in 2000 thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3. Jackman has been very open about his training process, sharing everything from exercise videos to posts saying working out "hurts so good." Fans love getting a glimpse at Jackman's behind-the-scenes prep, and today the actor shared a video of himself lifting weights. His job certainly does not look easy!

"No days off – except for tomorrow. 💪🏻 #BecomingWolverineAgain," Jackman wrote on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

Jackman often talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. Shortly before the news of his Wolverine return was announced, the actor shared a throwback photo to his original X-Men days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in "serious pain."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

What do you think about Jackman's latest training video? Are you surprised he's still at it? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.