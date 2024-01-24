Hugh Jackman is sheathing his razor-sharp Wolverine claws — but not the razors. After co-star Ryan Reynolds announced that shooting wrapped on Deadpool 3 Wednesday with a below-the-belt shot posted on social media, Jackman shared an above-the-belt reaction to his last day of filming: shaving off the X-Man's iconic mutton chops beard. "What a ride," Jackman wrote when sharing a video of the shaving process to Instagram, quipping: "Well... not the 4 [a.m.] training or the steamed fish and [vegetables] 4 [times] a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%."

"A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you're reading this and think I mean you, I do," Jackman wrote. Expressing appreciation for "best mates" Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, Jackman continued, "I literally couldn't have done this without you. LITERALLY. July 26th can't come soon enough. Time to shave."

Jackman, 55, has documented his intense training regimen to get into superhero shape for Deadpool 3. The Australian actor retired his Wolverine role in 2017's Logan, only to be coaxed out of Marvel retirement for the multiversal adventure that — according to Jackman — won't "screw with the Logan timeline."

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," Reynolds shared on Instagram. "A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman ... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th."

Marvel Studios is expected to drop the first Deadpool 3 trailer at the 2024 Super Bowl. The R-rated Untitled Deadpool Movie, as it's currently billed by Disney, also stars returning Deadpool franchise alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter; MCU newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Mcfadyen (Succession) are cast in undisclosed roles.

Deadpool 3 opens only in theaters July 26.