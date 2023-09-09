Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Confirms Film Is "Very Much R-Rated"

The movie will carry the rating of its two predecessors, according to director Shawn Levy.

Since news of Deadpool 3 first broke, it's been said the threequel would carry the same tone as its predecessors. That much has been confirmed by Deadpool 3 helmer Shawn Levy, who said in one recent interview the film wouldn't hold back from having adult content similar to both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

"Long before I loved Ryan Reynolds, I loved Deadpool. I love Deadpool," Levy told Deadline. "Deadpool 1 is, to me, like a perfect movie, so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise."

Shawn Levy teases the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in 'Deadpool 3' #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/tkoUrIlXKu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2023

Levy went on the say the film is "raw," audacious," and unlike anything fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen before.

"Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on soundstages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot," Levy added. "But no, we wanted something that felt grounded and real. You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character, I would say it's more a descendant of Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane."

Will Disney make Deadpool PG-13?

Given that Deadpool 3 is being produced by Marvel Studios as a part of the MCU, Disney is fully committed to releasing R-rated properties where it makes sense. Furthermore, both Disney chief Bob Iger and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige have said they don't intend to change the rating of the Deadpool franchise.

"It's amazing. And we've got Hugh Jackman coming back for our first Deadpool film within the MCU. That's our first R-rated film. To have Hugh come back is incredible. For me, personally, that is where I started," Feige told EW earlier this year. "I remember sitting behind the camera – well behind the camera – at his audition for the film. It was his first on-set audition, and he flew up to Toronto to do a read with Anna Paquin. For him, and for me, and I think for all of the fans of Marvel, it's unbelievable what has happened in those 23 years. It's very full-circle having him come back in this new Deadpool film."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

