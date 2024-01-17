Super Bowl 2024: What Trailers to Expect

Super Bowl LVIII will kick off in just a matter of weeks, culminating yet another year of high-octane football in the NFL. As always, the Super Bowl is as ubiquitous for its game as it is for the media surrounding it, including the various commercials and movie trailers that premiere during the broadcast. With the blockbuster landscape in a unique spot in recent years, and a number of major movies and TV shows expected to debut at some point in 2024, there are a slew of projects we could end up seeing footage for once the Super Bowl airs. Ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII's debut on Sunday, February 7th on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+, here are ten movies and television shows we're hoping will get trailers.

Deadpool 3 (Photo: Marvel Studios) One of the most highly-anticipated comic book movies of 2024 — and one of the most-anticipated trailers going into this year's Super Bowl — is easily Deadpool 3. The R-rated threequel will represent a buzzed-about turning point for the Deadpool franchise, as the first film in the saga under Marvel Studios, and the long-awaited team up between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. While Deadpool 3 paused filming for several months amid last year's Hollywood strikes, there is probably more than enough footage of the film to cut together some sort of teaser, or for Reynolds and Jackman to film another sort of tongue-in-cheek promo. And seeing as Deadpool 3 is the only film scheduled to be released by Marvel Studios in 2024, the Super Bowl feels like a prime opportunity to unveil the first look at it. prevnext

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire The latest film in the Ghostbusters saga, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is scheduled to arrive in theaters a little over a month after the Super Bowl. The star-studded sequel did get its first trailer late last year, but the Super Bowl would be an easy opportunity to get a new look at the film. Whether further teasing the roles of the original Ghostbusters cast, or introducing the next wacky monster in the franchise, a new trailer for Frozen Empire could have a lot of potential. prevnext

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also set to arrive on the big screen in March, ushering in a whole new adventure for Warner Bros.' Monsterverse movies. While we've already gotten an action-packed first trailer for The New Empire, it's safe to say that audiences will want another look before the film's debut — and the Super Bowl could be an easy place to do so. Big and bombastic action movie trailers definitely have a home at the Super Bowl, so it's easy to imagine The New Empire joining that roster, showing more Titans without giving too much away. prevnext

A Quiet Place: Day One A film we have yet to get a full trailer for is A Quiet Place: Day One, the latest installment in Paramount's hit horror franchise. A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to make its debut in June of this year — and it's not impossible to imagine the first footage dropping during the Super Bowl. Between the franchise's popularity, the fact that the Super Bowl is airing on CBS, and the horrifying gimmick at the center of the movies, a TV spot or trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One could easily make a splash. prevnext

Inside Out 2 (Photo: Pixar) 2015's Inside Out was one of Pixar's biggest films ever, grossing over $800 million at the worldwide box office, winning an Oscar, and inspiring a lot of introspection. The long-awaited sequel, Inside Out 2, is set to arrive this summer — and maybe we'll get our latest look at it through the Super Bowl. Between simply reminding audiences of the film's world, or further showcasing the lovable new emotion Anxiety (Maya Hawke), a new Super Bowl trailer for Inside Out 2 could make a splash. prevnext

Despicable Me 4 (Photo: Illumination) Another animated sequel scheduled to make its debut in 2024 is Despicable Me 4, which will dip back into the world of Gru, his family, and his ever-growing number of Minions. Ahead of Despicable Me 4's debut in July, the Super Bowl would probably be an easy place to debut the first footage from the animated film — and probably kickstart a ton of new Minion memes in the process. prevnext

House of the Dragon Season 2 (Photo: HBO) Jumping over to TV, the sophomore season of HBO's House of the Dragon is believed to make its debut at some point in 2024. The Game of Thrones spinoff courted a legion of followers when its first season premiered in 2022 — and a Super Bowl trailer could be the place to reignite that spark. Even if the House of the Dragon Super Bowl trailer does not announce an exact release date, the mere return to Westeros would probably be enough to get fans excited. prevnext