Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Announces End of Filming With BTS Photo

Deadpool 3 has wrapped filming. The much-anticipated Marvel movie reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively. There's been a lot of eyes on Deadpool 3, with set photos teasing everything from Moon Knight connections to Captain America. Deadpool 3 is one of the movies on Marvel's 2024 calendar, so it's only a matter of time before the first Deadpool 3 trailer makes it into theaters and TV screens. But we now have official word on the third Deadpool film wrapping up filming, with a behind-the-scenes photo as an added bonus.

Ryan Reynolds shared the news that Deadpool 3 wrapped filming on social media, and included a photo of his Deadpool costume. "The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman ... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect," Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th..."

Hugh Jackman shares Wolverine training video for Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman is back to play everyone's favorite X-Man Wolverine in Deadpool 3. With Disney now in possession of the X-Men franchise, fans have wanted to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back together again on the big screen. Jackman has been very open about his training process, sharing everything from exercise videos to posts saying working out "hurts so good." Fans love getting a glimpse at Jackman's behind-the-scenes prep, and a few days ago he shared a video of himself lifting weights.

"No days off – except for tomorrow. 💪🏻 #BecomingWolverineAgain," Jackman wrote on Instagram.

Jackman often talks about the intense training process that goes into creating his Wolverine body. Shortly before the news of his Wolverine return was announced, the actor shared a throwback photo to his original X-Men days, and joked that the man in the photo (himself) looked like he was in "serious pain."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.