Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Back Morena Baccarin's Vanessa and Stefan Kapicic's Colossus

Deadpool 3 continues to get the band back together, with a new report stating Vanessa and Colossus are joining the Merc With a Mouth and Wolverine for the sequel. Deadline reports Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are reprising their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively, for Deadpool 3. They would join Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) as other previous Deadpool actors making a comeback for a third installment. Other newcomers include Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. Of course, the headliners are Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, bringing Deadpool and Wolverine back together again on the big screen.

A report from earlier in the month counted Morena Baccarin as a possibility for Deadpool 3. The only sticking point from the report was the actress working out a deal with Disney and Marvel Studios. Baccarin starred in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 as Vanessa, the girlfriend-turned-fiancée of Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Vanessa was murdered in the first act of Deadpool 2, setting off the events of the sequel's story. However, Deadpool 3 will see Reynolds' Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a wild trip through the Marvel Multiverse. That kind of story obviously opens new doors (literal and figurative) for Vanessa to make a return.

Deadpool 3 Lands Spider-Man Writer

Ahead of principal photography later this year, it appears the script to Deadpool 3 is getting a rewrite from a face familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nestled away in a casting report — the one revealing two beloved characters from the Fox Deadpool movies would return for the threequel—is the fact Zeb Wells has been working on the script for the Ryan Reynolds vehicle.

When the film was first announced, it was said Bob's Burgers alumni Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin were writing a draft for the film. Before too long, longtime Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were then added to the movie, giving the Molyneux script a do-over. Now, it looks like Wells has joined the writing team, though it's unclear if the Amazing Spider-Man writer is doing another draft and working alongside Reese and Wernick. In addition to writing the divisive Spidey comic series, Wells also found himself in the writer's room for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024.