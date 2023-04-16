Marvel Fan Awarded Guinness World Record For Biggest Deadpool Collection

Marvel has been taking over the world since the comic book company was started back in 1939 by Martin Goodman and went by the name of Timely Comics. Stan Lee would later take over as editor, and the company would go on to become a staple in pop culture. Since its inception, Marvel has been creating new characters that have quickly rocketed to the top of the fandom, like Deadpool. Deadpool has become one of the biggest characters in Marvel Comics history and even has two live-action movies under his belt, with a third on the way. So, of course, Deadpool would have some hardcore fans. One Deadpool fan has broken a Guinness World Record for having the biggest collection of the character's memorabilia. According to Guinness World Records, hardcore fan Gareth Peter Pahliney has amassed one of the biggest Deadpool collections with over 2,250 items.

"Because of Reynolds, the mainstream audience knows who Deadpool is," Pahliney revealed to Guinness World Records. "He brought the character to life, he embodies who Deadpool is. I would love to gift him a figure of himself from my collection, but just to have a picture with him in the Deadpool cave, dedicated to the character he embodies, would be epic."

"This is kind of a living collection. Every month I add new items. I would love to find a way to show this to other Deadpool fans as the collection grows and new pieces come in: it's not open to the public yet, but there's something in the works. But I stopped counting at 2,500 in 2016, so now I have many more Marvel-licensed Deadpool items than I used to." He added.

Hugh Jackman Denied His Wolverine Return Before It Was Confirmed for Deadpool 3

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

What is the Latest Marvel Studios Film to Hit Theaters?

While it willl probably be quite sometime before we see Wolverine again on the big screen, Marvel Studios most recent film was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024!

