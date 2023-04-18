Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Takes Shot at Ryan Reynolds Over Body Obsession Comments

Two titans of the superhero movie world are about to join forces again, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman set to star in Deadpool 3. As filming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel draws closer, both Reynolds and Jackman have taken to social media to share their intense training regimes — and it resulted in some hilarious comments. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Reynolds spoke about needing to go overboard with his training to keep up with Jackman in preparation for Deadpool 3, as he joked that Jackman is "clearly obsessed with his own body."

Jackman later responded to a tweet of that interview clip, revealing that he's "more like petrified. Have you seen you?"

More like petrified. Have you seen you? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 17, 2023

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Are you excited for Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.