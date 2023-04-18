Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Teases Succession Star Matthew Macfadyen's Role

Production is expected to begin soon on Deadpool 3, the first film following the Merc with a Mouth that is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joining Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine will be a who's-who of cast members, including Succession and Pride and Prejudice star Matthew Macfadyen. Macfadyen was confirmed to be part of Deadpool 3 last month, but it has not been confirmed who he will be playing — although new comments from Reynolds tease that his role will be significant.

"I think Matthew Macfayden is probably one of the most interesting actors working today," Reynolds explained in a recent interview with eTalkCTV. "And the fact that he's going to be on our 'Deadpool' set each and every day is kind of nerve-wracking for me. I'll be starstruck."

"I am always rooting for him because he was one of the best actors out there. I mean, no joke." Reynolds said elsewhere in the interview. "I love him in Succession. I can embrace a guy who straddles the line of villain and hero. And martyr. And many other things."

@etalkctv Who knew Ryan Reynolds is such a fan of Matthew Macfadyen?😍 The ‘Deadpool’ actor gushes over one of Matthew’s recent roles in ‘Succession,’ #TomWambsgans and admits he’s starstruck to see Matthew on the set of ‘Deadpool 3’ everyday😂 What are your thoughts on the duo of Matthew Macfadyen and Ryan Reynolds’s dynamic? 👀🙈 Watch Matthew’s upbeat, awkward and aggressive sense of humour as Tom Wambsgans in ‘Succession’ on @cravecanada Sunday 9p ET 🔥 #RyanReynolds #MatthewMacfadyen #Deadpool3 #SuccessionHBO ♬ original sound – etalk

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin in a currently-unknown role.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Are you excited for Deadpool 3? What character do you hope Macfadyen plays in the movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.