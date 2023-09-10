X-Men: Days of Future Past Scribe Credits Film With Opening Up Multiverse Potential on Big Screen

Multiversal storytelling is all the rage when it comes to superhero cinema, with both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Flash dabbling heavily in the idea of multiple realities and universes stories can take place within. Longtime X-Men scribe Simon Kinberg attributes the trend to X-Men: Days of Future Past, one of 20th Century Fox's most acclaimed films featuring mutant characters. According to Kinberg, the time-traveling flick is the gateway to today's multiversal standard.

"The gateway was Days of Future Past because even though there isn't high science fiction, like apocalypse or aliens, time travel is as big a science fiction trope," Kinberg in a recent chat with Polygon. "It sort of opened up what we could do because even though it wasn't technically the multiverse thing that, ultimately, I think in some ways spawned it, it was outside the bounds of linear storytelling on Earth. It was other dimensions. There wasn't a lot of pushback from the studio. Although paying all those actors, I don't think they were wild about that, but it was a successful film and one I'm very proud of."

Kinberg effectively served as the Kevin Feige of Fox's now-defunct X-Men Universe given he has writing or producer credits on most X-Men projects from X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) to 2020's The New Mutants. Though that universe is now one with the wind, the same version of Deadpool that appeared in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 will be traveling the multiverse in Deadpool 3 on his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'd rather not weigh in on that, but I'll say this," Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy previously teased EW of the threequel. "The rumors of actors, singers, sports stars who are all apparently in Deadpool 3 are fabulous. If all I read was the internet, I would have the greatest cast ever assembled in the history of cinema, so I'll simply say that some of those rumors are true, and some of them aren't."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

