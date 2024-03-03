William Gibson's Neuromancer Getting Apple TV+ Adaptation

William Gibson's iconic novel Neuromancer is getting the series treatment at Apple TV+. According to Variety, Apple TV+ has ordered a 10-episode series adaptation of Neuromancer from co-creators Graham Roland and JD Dillard. Roland is set to serve as showrunner with Dillard set to direct the series pilot. The Neuromancer series will be co-produced by Skydance Television and Anonymous Content. Roland and Dillard will also serve as executive producers on the series alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television while Anonymous Content will executive produce along with Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment and Zack Hayden and Gibson.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing this iconic property to Apple TV+," Roland and Dillard said in a joint statement. "Since we became friends nearly ten years ago, we've looked for something to team up on, so this collaboration marks a dream come true. Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it and we're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world."

What is Neuromancer About?

The series is described as following "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

The book, first published in 1984, was Gibson's debut novel and is credited with helping start the cyberpunk genre. The novel went on to win a Hugo Award, a Nebula Award, and the Philip K. Dick Award. It also has two follow ups, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive. The Apple TV+ series is just the latest attempt at adapting the novel as there have been several attempts over the years to turn the book into a film, though no projects have ever moved forward.

Neuromancer will be the latest of Gibson's work to get a screen adaptation. Amazon recently adapted Gibson's novel The Peripheral into a series starring Chloe Grace Moretz. Gibson's short story, Johnny Mnemonic, was also adapted into film with Gibson himself writing the screenplay.

On social medial Gibson told fans what his role in the adaptation of Neuromancer would be, noting that he reads drafts and makes suggestions but does not have veto power and that the series won't "be the book".

"I answer showrunner's and director's questions about the source material. I read drafts and make suggestions. And that's it, really, though my previous experience has been that that winds up being quite a lot of work in itself," Gibson wrote. "I don't have veto power. The showrunner and director do, because the adaptation is their creation, not mine. A novel is a solitary creation. An adaptation is a fundamentally collaborative creation, so first of all isn't going to 'be the book.' Particularly not the one you saw behind your forehead when you read the book, because that one is yours alone. So, for now, let's leave it at that."

Are you excited for the Neuromancer television series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.