‘Multiple Man’ Producer Says Movie is “Still Being Worked On”

It sounds like one of Fox’s most unique Marvel projects could still be in the cards.

In a recent interview with IGN, X-Men producer and Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg provided updates on several of Fox’s upcoming Marvel projects, which still seem to be moving forward despite Disney’s purchase of 21st Century Fox. Among those was the James Franco-led Multiple Man, a movie that might not be down for the count quite yet.

“Multiple Man, that script’s being worked on right now.” Kinberg revealed.

The nerd world first heard about a Multiple Man movie late last year, something that Franco later confirmed outright.

“I do have a superhero that I am developing,” Franco explained in an interview last November. “I don’t know how much I can say. But I will say I am producing and performing in it. Or will perform in it. It’s early stages. I think probably what I can say is, like anything, there’s a need to develop more. I have a company with my brother now called Ramona Films. We’re developing all kinds of movies. Our bottom line MO is, how can we push this into new ground? A little bit, but still make it entertaining? So that separates it from what I was doing alone, me making a Cormac McCarthy film, pushing into the new frontier of necrophiliacs.”

“What I love about what Simon Kinberg and Fox and the X-Men people have done with Deadpool and Logan — it took a while to get there, maybe 10 years, but they are going to go hard R,” Franco continued. “And we’re going to take, you know, this superhero thing and really just push it into a new genre. Deadpool‘s almost like an action romantic comedy. And Logan‘s like a western, you know? So we’re working with Simon Kinberg on an X-Men property…It’s in the X-Men universe.”

For the uninitiated, Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man is a mutant with the ability of cloning himself upwards of 100 times by absorbing kinetic impact. Multiple Man eventually became a member of the X-Factor team, and later worked as a private detective in the “Mutant Town” section of NYC.

