Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Finally Saw Parasite

The 92nd Academy Awards will finally take place on Sunday, and the big questions of this awards season will finally be answered. A fan-favorite movie of the year has been Parasite, the drama/mystery from Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean filmmaker who is known for films such as Snowpiercer, Okja, and The Host. Not only is Parasite the highest-rated movie out of all nine Best Picture nominees, but it’s already scored some big awards this season, including Best Foreign Langue film at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards, Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards, and more. Many celebrities have claimed the film as their favorite of 2019, and another big name finally watched the movie this week: Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds.

“Parasite. OMG. See @ParasiteMovie,” Reynolds tweeted. “I’m so late on this.”

I’m so late on this. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 7, 2020

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, A Taxi Driver), Jang Hye-jin (Mothers, Marine Boy), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan), Park So-dam (The Silenced, The Underdog), Lee Sun-kyun (Drama City, Paju), Cho Yeo-jeong (The Servant, The Target), and Jung Ji-so (Daughter, May Queen). The film follows the currently-unemployed Ki-taek family, who take a particular interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family. An unexpected incident soon tangles the two families together and takes things into an even more horrific direction.

Parasite was released in South Korea this past May, and became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time of this writing, the film boasts a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site calling it “an urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes”.

In addition to Best Picture, Parasite is nominated at the Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Editing.

As for Reynolds, he will be seen this year in Shawn Levy’s (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) Free Guy alongside Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. He’ll also be reteaming up with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Parasite is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.