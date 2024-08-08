Deadpool & Wolverine Director Says Professor X Cameo Was “Never Discussed”

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine featured a ton of cameos from past X-Men and Fox films, but there was one highly rumored legacy character that didn’t make an appearance. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, who helped kick off the Fox Marvel universe and starred alongside Hugh Jackman in Logan, wasn’t one of the many returnees in the new Deadpool adventure. Given how closely linked his story was to Wolverine’s, as well as the villainous Cassandra Nova’s, an appearance from Professor X felt almost like a sure thing. It may come as a surprise to learn that he wasn’t even considered for a return in the film.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy addressed some of the rumored cameos for the film that never came to be. When asked about Stewart’s Charles Xavier, the filmmaker was quick to say that there was a never a moment that he was part of the film.

“Never even discussed,” Levy said of Stewart’s rumored appearance. “[He was] studied. Studied by Emma Corrin, big time, because the Cassandra siblinghood to Professor X is really interesting to us. But, no, never discussed. Never considered.”

That ended up being true for just about everyone from the original slate of X-Men films from 20th Century Fox. Outside of a couple of early villains from X-Men, most of the surprise appearances were from other Fox/Marvel properties.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.