Deathstroke Actor Joe Manganiello Dyes His Mohawk Blue

Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello decided to dye his mohawk blue and fans are trying to figure out what that means exactly. He’s been sporting the signature white hair look for a couple of weeks now, and the sudden change has people wondering if this means he’s done filming something for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He’s in the gym for the photo that he captioned, “Time to go to work…” Just last week, he appeared on Instagram with some of the Modern Family crew where he was sporting that grey frock. Speculation just blossomed in the comments of the photo and Sofia Vergara had to be wondering what exactly happened with her post. But the Snyder Cut faithful are trying to sniff out any possible angles before the director’s version of the movie makes it’s way to HBO Max.

Manganiello actually talked about the prospect of Zack Snyder’s Justice League recently. ”If I was a part of it, that wouldn't be my place to announce that. That would be Zack's place. So, whether or not that's happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it," he revealed. "On my social media, I talked about [how] there was an original end credits sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. Once canceled, they altered that scene."

Time to go to work... pic.twitter.com/kbUoVCrdNo — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) November 5, 2020

People have even been going so far as to ask Ray Porter about any Darkseid action coming up in the reshoots. The actor wasn’t having any of it though. And also offered a bit of an update on how things were rolling with Ava DuVernay’s New Gods.

"No, I have not," Porter said of any conversations with the director. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

In other changes from the Snyder Cut, the director talked about having the big Superman black costume reveal during DC FanDome.

"At the time, the studio said there was no chance because I was arguing for the black suit the entire time and they were like, 'We don't think it's a good idea,'" Snyder explained. "I'd say, 'What do you mean?' We would always about...eventually we were like 'Fine. Don't worry about it, we're good.' We said we'll shoot the suit the way it was, but we had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it a little easier to dial it and contrast it a little more because we had done some experiments in Photoshop, so we knew how to do it.”

