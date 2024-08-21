Demure TikTok Trend Star Curates Netflix Collection

Netflix has enlisted viral TikToker Jools LeBron to curate a “demure, mindful” row of shows and movies for fans to jump on. The streaming brand’s social media accounts posted a video where she walked people through her selections while parodying the, now ever present, “demure” trend. Jools has some fan favorites in there like Gilmore Girls, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Rich Asians, Ugly Betty, Queer Eye, Big Brother and La La Land just to name a few. You can check out all of her selections in those nicely organized rows right here.

“You see how I watch my Netflix. I don’t do crazy like these other girls. I have a row. I keep it very organized. I don’t do messy like these girls. I keep it very mindful with my row on Netflix. I make sure all of my shows are in one spot for my divas to watch,” Jools said. “I make some very demure choices. And I make some very mindful choices. I put all my favorite shows on one spot, so my divas know exactly what I like to watch on Netflix. I don’t say go look here, go look there. No, I keep it very organized, very demure, very mindful of why we’re on Netflix.”

Jools Lebron On The Viral Trend Taking Off

TikTok is just so massive.

As the trend has skyrocketed through the For You Pages of everyone on Earth, the social media star is capitalizing on that moment. Jools joined CBS News to discuss the TikTok phenomenon in earnest. ( some of the people tuning in probably are wondering where all this talk of demure came from.) Luckily, the woman who got us rolling is there to help.

“Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world,” she told the morning show. “I was like, let’s go very natural. Let’s not do too much. So then I was like, I don’t show up to the first day with a green cut crease. I don’t show up looking like a clown, but I was really referencing how I had shown up at another job.”

“We’re all in this; we’re unified, like nothing has to be so serious. Nothing has to be so aggressive. Like everything could just be very cute. Where, you know, we don’t do too much. We only do a little bit. I’m not crazy with it. I’m very demure,”

