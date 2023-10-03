Mean Girls Movie Streaming on TikTok

Mean Girls is streaming the entire movie on TikTok. In addition to the millennial favorite hitting the social media site, Paramount's TikTok account is hosting a live watch party for the movie at 4PM PT today. So, if you really love Mean Girls, you have something to do this evening. With it being October 3rd, social media is absolutely teeming with memes and posts about the beloved movie. Lindsay Lohan's 2004 comedy is probably more popular than its ever been at this point. That fan love for Mean Girls has led to movements to green light a sequel. While that hasn't materialized yet, the posts will continue until morale improves. For all the potential viewers out there craving a rewatch, check out the announcement of the watch party down below.

On Twitter, the Mean Girls account said: "Get in, loser. To celebrate #MeanGirlsDay this October 3rd, you can watch the original film on the official @MeanGirls TikTok AND join the @ParamountPics TikTok at 4:00pm PT for the TikTok Live Watch Party of the original film!"

January 12 is going to be SO FETCH. 💖 The new #MeanGirls movie is coming to theatres soon. pic.twitter.com/9ur6UDZvBM — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) October 3, 2023

Will There Ever Be A Mean Girls 2?

As the Internet has clamored for more Mean Girls, there has been a constant push by the stars of the film as well. It feels like the fervor has only heated up as Lohan starred in Falling For Christmas recently. Back in 2019, she made a bit of plea for a Mean Girls 2 in a conversation with Variety. When asked about the almost 20 years since the first movie, she is right there with the fans. Despite the constant asks from the Internet, the responsibility lies with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels to push this thing into another gear. Check out what she had to say right here.

"If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me," Lohan said in 2019. "I've said so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we'd have so much fun doing it. Tina and Lorne [Michaels] are so amazing and to bring everyone back together would be great. Last time I was in New York, I went up to Lorne, and I was like, 'Please!' It's in their hands."

Are We Due For A Lindsay Lohan Renaissance?

Fans of Lindsay Lohan's other cinematic adventures will be happy to know there's a Freaky Friday sequel on the way. ComicBook.com spoke with Jamie Lee Curtis about how that one's going this year. It feels like the recent pleas from Lohan and her co-star helped give Disney the push they needed. Now, it feels like fans have to hope the same thing can happen for Mean Girls. Nostalgia-based sequels are a hot ticket right now. Just look at Hocus Pocus 2's success on Disney+ and you can see the blueprint start to materialize. Curtis was plenty into the idea during a recent appearance on The View.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis said to the panel. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

Are you watching Mean Girls today? Let us know down in the comments!