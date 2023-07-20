Popeye's Gets in on Latest TikTok Food Trend With New "Girl Dinner" Menu

TikTok has been a hotbed for food trends since, well, pretty much since the social media platform gained widespread popularity during the COVID pandemic so it should come as no surprise that another food trend has taken over the app once again — but what might be more of a surprise is that Popeye's is getting in on it. Popeye's has introduced its new "Girl Dinner" menu, offering their take on the latest viral TikTok food trend.

Starting today, Wednesday, July 19th, customers can order their own selection of what is essentially just sides from the menu to create their own perfect comfort meal. On the menu are Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Coleslaw, and Cajun Fries. The menu is available on Popeyes.com as well as at participating locations nationwide in store, for pickup, or delivery for a limited time.

What is "Girl Dinner"?

According to People, "Girl Dinner" is a trend that has amassed more than 150 million views on TikTok and appears to have emerged in May with a video posted by user Olivia Maher.

"A girl just came on here and said how, like, in medieval times peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was — and she was like that's my ideal meal," Maher said in the video. "I call this 'girl dinner' or 'medieval peasant.'"

The "typical" "girl dinner" doesn't appear to have any set construct and is mostly just a collection of food options that don't necessarily adhere to any standard rules about what a meal should be, though many of the meals shared on TikTok tend to resemble snack plates or even collections of side dishes — and as some have noted, have been a popular way of eating in Europe.

Popeye's Recently Brought Back the Blackened Chicken Sandwich

The "Girl Dinner" isn't the only new thing on Popeye's menu. The chicken chain recently brought the Blackened Chicken Sandwich back to the menu, this time for good, making it the first permanent addition to the chain's chicken sandwich line since its introduction in 2019.

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, offered in a press release last year.

He added, "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."