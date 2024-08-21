Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2024

September is almost here, and Netflix is getting a jump on the month by letting subscribers know what programming they can expect once it arrives. On Wednesday, the streaming service sent out its monthly newsletter, revealing every new movie, TV show, and special being added to its lineup over the course of September, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Two wildly popular Netflix originals are returning with new seasons in September. Emily in Paris just debuted the first half of Season 4 earlier this month. The season is set to continue with Part 2, arriving on September 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just on day earlier, on September 11th, one of Netflix’s biggest reality hits returns for its seventh installment. The Circle Season 7 will debut its first four episodes on that day, followed by more episodes every Wednesday for the following four weeks.

You can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s September additions below!

September 1st

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

September 2nd

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Watch live on Sept. 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition.

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

September 3rd

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.

September 4th

Outlast: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million dollar payout. There’s only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be part of a team to win.

September 5th

Apollo 13: Survival (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.

The Perfect Couple — NETFLIX SERIES

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel.

September 6th

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

In the ’80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.

Rebel Ridge — NETFLIX FILM

A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.

Selling Sunset: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.

September 7th

Edge of Tomorrow

September 9th

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who’s driving a car loaded with special powers!

September 10th

Ahir Shah: Ends (GB)– NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From London’s Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather’s view.

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.

September 11th

Boxer (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.

The Circle: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.

Technoboys (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

They’re fierce, they’re iconic, they’re back – and they’re totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.

September 12th

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.

Billionaire Island (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway’s much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world’s largest salmon producer.

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past… only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.

September 13th

Officer Black Belt (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

Sector 36 (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

Uglies — NETFLIX FILM

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.

September 15th

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

September 16th

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

Entourage

CoComelon: Season 11 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone’s favorite dog, Bingo!

September 17th

Culinary Class Wars (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavor compete in a fierce culinary showdown.

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

A new live weekly series where world-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

September 18th

Envious (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery.

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases. Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world’s most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What’s Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future.

September 19th

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — NETFLIX SERIES

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

The Queen of Villains (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Set in the wild ’80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.

Twilight of the Gods — NETFLIX SERIES

After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.

September 20th

His Three Daughters — NETFLIX FILM

Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father’s New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives – but power and love are not for the faint of heart.

September 24th

Penelope: Season 1

September 26th

A True Gentleman (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them competing for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the Compulsory Health Treatment week, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, he is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to prove to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele gets to know the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excess empathy towards the pain of others, who risk derailing him again.

Nobody Wants This — NETFLIX SERIES

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

September 27th

Lisabi: The Uprising (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

The legendary story of a folk hero’s rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.

Rez Ball — NETFLIX FILM

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

We Were Kings (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

A tight-knit crew of three reign over a bustling barrio of Mexico City – until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

Will & Harper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.