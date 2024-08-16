Netflix’s YOU Wraps Production on Final Season

And that’s a wrap on the fifth and final season of Netflix’s YOU. On Thursday, Netflix’s official social media account shared that the Penn Badgley-starring series had officially wrapped production. They also shared a video of Badgley on his final day as Joe Goldberg with the actor offering a humorous take on the viral “very demure, very mindful” trend. You can check that out for yourself here. Netflix had announced back in March that production on the final season of the popular series was underway with a behind-the-scenes image of Badgley’s Joe back in New York City where the series first began.

Season 5 of YOU sees a few changes to the series in addition to its return to New York. Sera Gamble is stepping down as showrunner while executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo stepped into the role with Gamble staying on as an executive producer. There are also some new faces in the cast as well, including Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp, The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews and The Handmaid’s Tale alum Madeline Brewer.

What is YOU About?

Netflix describes YOU as follows: “Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, ‘What would you do for love?’ When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.”

Season 4 of YOU took the series to Europe, while the end of the season saw Joe make his way back to New York City.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera [Gamble] and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer,” creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter shared in a statement when the final season was announced. “We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike [Foley] and Justin [Lo] as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

The fifth and final season of YOU does not yet have a release date.