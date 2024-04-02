Disney+ Shares Descendants: The Rise of Red Teaser Trailer

Descendants: The Rise of Red just released a teaser trailer for the Disney+ movie. Last month, the Disney social media channels put out a short clip teasing "A new principal in town." Now, Descendants: The Rise of Red is pulling back the curtain even further to show off this massive cast and all the excitement that's coming this summer! Fans can look forward to seeing the movie on Disney+ July 12. But, don't worry, Disney Channel will be getting its premiere on Friday August 9. Kylie Cantrall is Red, the princess of the hostile kingdom of Wonderland. That means we've got a new Villain Kid on the block.

There are seven new original songs to look forward to in Descendants: The Rise of Red. At this point, fans are looking forward to the music almost as much as the stories. There are two reprises as well and a cover of "So This Is Love." So, get ready to see all of those musical clips all over your For You Pages in the coming months. The Descendants: The Rise of Red Original Soundtrack releases this summer on July 12 as well. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!

What Is Descendants: The Rise of Red About?

(Photo: Disney)

Here's how Disney is describing the upcoming movie: "Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

"In addition to Malia Baker, who plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, the film stars a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter. China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother."

Bringing All The Descendants Together

Disney fans can't get enough of Descendants. With the new movie coming, Disney+ will be an easy destination for people to revisit the entire series. All ages can get caught up on the story so far and be ready when Descendants: The Rise of Red hits Disney+ on July 12.

"With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we're setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of 'Descendants,' Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said in a statement. "We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+.

"The Rise of Red presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building. Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking," Phang added. "I think that's because they have a way of conveying these lovely, nuanced ideas through song and expressive movement. I'm also always inspired by the diversity of families that exist all around the world. So, I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe."

Are you excited for Descendants: The Rise of Red? Let us know down in the comments!