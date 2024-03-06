Disney+ Reveals First Descendants: The Rise of Red Teaser

Descendants: The Rise of Red is coming to Disney+ this summer. The first teaser for the streaming release of the movie hit social media today and the fans are already aflutter. China Anne McClain stars in Descendants: The Rise of Red. It's been a long road with this story and characters. New fans keep finding the series and some older viewers are discovering it for the first time! On social media Disney+ wrote, "There's a new principal in town. Descendants: #TheRiseofRed, a Disney Original Movie streaming soon on #DisneyPlus! #DisneyDescendants"

"I was apprehensive to revisit the Descendants world at first, because losing Cam was the first heartbreak I've ever experienced. But once I saw how excited the new generation of kids were, it reminded me of myself when we created the original films," China Anne McClain said. "Everything came together beautifully. There's one scene that is very special to me, I'm sure the audience will be able to guess which one it is once they see the movie. Stepping back into Uma was very fulfilling, and healing for me."

People Just Love Descendants

(Photo: Disney+)

Disney knows how much fans really love Descendants. Disney+ presents a fun new way for people to revisit the whole series. A lot of fan-favorites for all viewers of all ages.

"With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we're setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of 'Descendants,' Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television previously said. "We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+.

"The Rise of Red presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building. Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking," Phang offered. "I think that's because they have a way of conveying these lovely, nuanced ideas through song and expressive movement. I'm also always inspired by the diversity of families that exist all around the world. So, I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe."

What Happens In Descendants: The Rise of Red?

(Photo: Blair Caldwell/Hayley Louisa Brown)

Here's a synopsis for the fan-favorite franchise's latest movie: "In this newest installment in the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise, former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland.

"The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, and especially Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella's perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

Descendants: The Rise of Red graces Disney+ this Summer!

Are you excited to watch the movie on Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!