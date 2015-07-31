Disney+ to Get New Descendants Sequel Featuring Alice in Wonderland

✖

The beloved Descendants franchise is getting a sequel. It was announced on Tuesday that the next chapter of the film series, The Pocketwatch, is coming to Disney+. Jennifer Phang will co-executive produce as well as direct from a script by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. Production on the project is expected to begin this fall with the film set to include all new music and dance, according to Deadline.

The hugely popular Descendants movies explored the stories and mythologies of two new worlds, the idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost which served as the home to the teenage children of Disney's iconic characters and villains. The Pocketwatch will return to these lands, but will also take audiences to a new location, the hostile, unincorporated territory of Wonderland, the mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.

According to Disney, The Pocketwatch will feature seven new songs as well as Disney classic songs and introduce Red, the whip-smart and rebellious teen daughter of Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts and Chloe, the perfectionistic and athletic daughter of Cinderella and Prince charming. In the film in order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red will have to join forces with Chloe to travel back in time via the White Rabbit's pocket watch to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

"With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang's directorial vision, we're setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of 'Descendants,' said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+.

"The Pocketwatch presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building. Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking," Phang said. "I think that's because they have a way of conveying these lovely, nuanced ideas through song and expressive movement. I'm also always inspired by the diversity of families that exist all around the world. So, I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe."

Are you excited about a new Descendants sequel? Let us know in the comments!