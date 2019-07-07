Movies

Fans are Heartbroken About Descendants 3 After Cameron Boyce’s Death

For fans of The Disney Channel‘s Descendants, Sunday brought devastating news. Cameron Boyce, who played Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the movie series and was well-known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie as well, has passed away at the age of 20. Boyce’s passing was confirmed by his family in a statement to ABC News, acknowledging that the cause of death was a seizure due to “an ongoing medical condition.:

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report this morning that we lost Cameron,” the statement reads in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Soon after the announcement of Boyce’s passing, his friends and co-stars took to social media to remember the actor, including Adam Sandler. Boyce played Keith Feder, son of Sandler’s Hollywood talent agent Lenny Feder in both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Sandler’s message highlighted just how much he cared about Boyce, calling him “too young. Too sweet, Too funny.”

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Love that kid. Care so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

But it’s not just Sandler who Boyce deeply impacted in his life. Fans of the actor have been taking to social media as well to pay tribute to Boyce, posting messages about how much the actor touched their lives through his film and television roles. Reactions ranged from sad, but fond, memories of Boyce’s various roles to absolute heartbreak at the realization that the upcoming Descendants 3 will be his final role — and that the film will likely contain an acknowledgement of the young actor’s passing.

Read on for fan tributes and reactions to the passing of Boyce.

“Grew up with you…”

“Won’t be able to watch…”

“I hope they do something special.”

“He was my childhood.”

“How are we supposed to watch Descendants 3?’

“Cameron Boyce just hit us differently.”

“It will be so sad.”

“Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

“In loving memory.”

“He was genuinely such a good soul.”

“Your legacy will forever live on.”

“Rest in peace angel.”

“Watching with a heavy heart.”

“Today is really tragic.”

“Disney wouldn’t be the same without you.”

