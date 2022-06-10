DeWanda Wise Clarifies Thoughts on a Jurassic Park / Fast & Furious Crossover

Universal Studios has been having a pretty great year at the box office, with blockbuster franchises that are definitely striking a chord with audiences. Among them are the Jurassic and Fast & Furious sagas, which have been the subject of years worth of jokes about the two of them potentially crossing over. DeWanda Wise, who joined the Jurassic franchise as Kayla Watts in the recent Jurassic World Dominion, previously encouraged the possibility during the film's initial press tour — and now she's adding even more context to her comments. While speaking to ComicBook.com in celebration of the home release of Dominion's extended cut, Wise argued that the initial suggestion she made snowballed out of control, but that she still stands by the notion that it would be fun to see onscreen.

"You know what's really funny about interviews?" Wise began. "Someone will ask you something, and then all that it's taken like what you actually say. I feel like that happened, because someone was like 'Oh, what should we cross over?' And I was like, 'Well it's Universal. So it makes sense that it would be Fast & Furious. It was in response to a question that I was asked. But also, I maintain my answer because they just went to space. Why not? Anything can happen in the Fast universe. Why not dinosaurs?"

This isn't the first time that those involved with the Jurassic and Fast & Furious dominions have addressed a potential crossover, with both F9 director Justin Lin and Dominion director Colin Trevorrow touching on the possibility.

"Well, I've never said never to anything," Lin said during a virtual F9 press conference in 2021. "And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that's all I will say."

"Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean?" Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez echoed. "You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you're trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it's under the same umbrella. I don't know. I'm just saying. It works."

"I don't want to say anything because then the memes will stop," Trevorrow told Empire in 2021. "Reality is just not as much fun. I mean, have I ever heard anything about a franchise crossover? Of course not. But do I enjoy seeing people take it really seriously on Twitter? I do. So, let's just keep having fun with the what-ifs."

Would you want to see a Jurassic World and Fast & Furious crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!