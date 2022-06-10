Jurassic World Dominion Fans Agree DeWanda Wise Is the Movie's Breakout Star
Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and it's been met with a lot of mixed reactions. The movie has earned the worst critics score of the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, standing at 30%. However, its audience score stands at 79% and its CinemaScore is a surprisingly impressive A-. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." We also pointed out the performance of the franchise's "standout newcomer" DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), saying, "it's rare to see a woman who is both badass and funny." While fans have remained divided on certain aspects of the film (such as its giant locusts), there is one thing everyone seems to agree on: Wise was the breakout star.
Before checking out some of the praise Wise is getting on social media, here's what the actor recently told ComicBook.com when asked about Kayla's sexuality.
"It's important, and it's also important to me that we continue to expand the conversation beyond looking for the kiss," Wise explained. "If you're queer, you're queer ... I said what I said. All the time. You don't turn it off. It doesn't matter if your partner's in the cockpit with you. It just is a statement of being." She added, "So that was one of the things just in her DNA, in her dino DNA, ensuring that she is who she is. Kayla is bi, and that's just, it is what it is."
You can view some tweets from people who are loving Wise (even if they don't love Dominion) below...
MVP
Regardless of what you think of JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION, I will say this: DeWanda Wise was awesome. Great presence, great performance. One of the best parts of the movie. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/kkJCopw4ab— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) June 10, 2022
Fair
my immediate reaction to #JurassicWorldDominion is that DeWanda Wise is the new love of my life and i would do anything for her pic.twitter.com/iXvTb1dsEJ— prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) June 11, 2022
Savior
#JurassicWorldDominion commits one of movies greatest sins. It’s boring. Not even a legacy cast can save this. Not only is it weak writing to where everything is “convenient timing” but cowardice of killing off characters makes it bloated AF. Saved by only Dewanda Wise. pic.twitter.com/UgxoE7TsRP— Academy Queens (@academy_queens) June 12, 2022
Best Newcomer in Nearly 30 Years
I have to say that DeWanda Wise’s new Kayla Watts character in #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite character to be added to the series since the original JURASSIC PARK.
The actor was awesome, the character was awesome, everything was awesome. pic.twitter.com/q8FAjTzBOm— Stephen Davidson (@BizarroDoom) June 10, 2022
Relatable
I also missed about half of #JurassicWorldDominion because every time DeWanda Wise was on screen I was in awe and nothing else mattered pic.twitter.com/OqVJukCfIu— JBuck (@JaredBuckendahl) June 10, 2022
"Scene Stealer"
#JurassicWorldDominion: DeWanda Wise is also a BIG scene stealer. The Big 3's return is well earned and their chemistry continues to be a highlight, but couldn't help wanting more. Same goes for Biosyn. It's finally here but not addressing its connection to InGen was a bummer. pic.twitter.com/RAPkU9OzeK— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 7, 2022
Spin-Off WHEN?!
Kayla Watts appreciation tweet 💕
She was absolutely perfect & I desperately need to see more of her! DeWanda Wise did such an amazing job!
I'd love to see a spinoff with her, focused on the whole black market aspect of #JurassicWorldDominion
Make it a whole series, PLEASE!!! pic.twitter.com/8GrAbIp61n— 🦖G🌸spel🦕 (@GospelDS) June 11, 2022
Harsh Truth
I'm not sure any actor is supposed to come into the sixth movie of a franchise, especially one that brings back beloved legacy characters, and become the character you most want to see more of in that movie, but, well, DeWanda Wise sure did that in #JurassicWorldDominion, huh?— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) June 10, 2022
Moses & DeWanda Team-Up WHEN?!
Loved DeWanda Wise Kick Ass performance in #JurassicWorldDominion Her acting is so good😩🙌🏾 Her reactions are so relatable🤣And her action skills made me proud👏🏾After seeing Moses Ingram as #Reva Im so overjoyed 2c another dark skin actress kill it! Keke Palmer ur next #NOPEMOVIE pic.twitter.com/DL0XP0H3MI— Bella💖 (@belladonna1363) June 10, 2022
Campaigning
If Dewanda Wise doesn’t get an award for her role in #JurassicWorldDominion I’m writing a letter!!! She killed it! pic.twitter.com/xOcZtZ2uv0— Tori (@JustTori_xoxo) June 10, 2022
Seriously, Though
DeWanda Wise's 'Kayla Watts' served so hard in #JurassicWorldDominion you have no idea pic.twitter.com/2sKuGO3xz0— Fabian Andres (@alwaysfabian) June 12, 2022
In Conclusion
DeWanda Wise was the best part of #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/nd8HyKzDxm— Rod (@RodcommaThe) June 11, 2022