Jurassic World Dominion Fans Agree DeWanda Wise Is the Movie's Breakout Star

Jurassic World Dominion is now playing in theatres, and it's been met with a lot of mixed reactions. The movie has earned the worst critics score of the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, standing at 30%. However, its audience score stands at 79% and its CinemaScore is a surprisingly impressive A-. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 and called it "overly long but full of heart." We also pointed out the performance of the franchise's "standout newcomer" DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), saying, "it's rare to see a woman who is both badass and funny." While fans have remained divided on certain aspects of the film (such as its giant locusts), there is one thing everyone seems to agree on: Wise was the breakout star.

Before checking out some of the praise Wise is getting on social media, here's what the actor recently told ComicBook.com when asked about Kayla's sexuality.

"It's important, and it's also important to me that we continue to expand the conversation beyond looking for the kiss," Wise explained. "If you're queer, you're queer ... I said what I said. All the time. You don't turn it off. It doesn't matter if your partner's in the cockpit with you. It just is a statement of being." She added, "So that was one of the things just in her DNA, in her dino DNA, ensuring that she is who she is. Kayla is bi, and that's just, it is what it is."

