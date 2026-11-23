Avengers: Doomsday‘s final trailer was exactly what a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans needed to see: a story that had heart and massive stakes to go along with all the Marvel characters that are going to cross over with one another for the first time, combining over a quarter-century of Marvel movie history into one film. However, all that new footage from Doomsday is also raising some very important new questions. And the Marvel fandom is putting their detective skills together to find some answers.

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One of the biggest things being looked at right now is whether or not Marvel Studios is once again pulling a trick with the Avengers: Doomsday footage being shown in trailers. And, unlike ten years ago when we were all being fooled by the very first teasers for Avengers: Infinity War, now we know how to look at what’s being shown to us a little bit closer, and with much more scrutiny.

Did the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Edit Out Some Characters?

Marvel Studios

A lot of MCU fans and bloggers have been dissecting the Avengers: Doomsday footage and picking up on the familiar pattern of scenes that have awkwardly conspicuous spaces left open in the frame. It suggests that digital editing has been used to remove a character (or characters) from the actual finished shot, or that shots may not be entirely genuine at all.

Some key scenes from the latest trailer that seem odd include the shots of the Fantastic Four meeting with Steve Rogers in the 1950s, and later bringing him to Avengers Tower, all of which seem to be missing a character (or more) in the ensemble. Then there’s the callback circular shot of the Avengers and X-Men assembling to battle Doom’s Sentinels, where there is also space both in the center of the group and next to Sam Wilson (on his left!) where more characters are likely to appear.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios

Previous trailers also brought up the pivotal meeting scene between Wakanda and the Fantastic Four and Avengers, which has already revealed more visual effects not seen before, like water being displaced so that Namor and the undersea kingdom of Talokan (who we still don’t see in the footage) can presumably join the alliance. So this isn’t fan conspiracy: Marvel is changing the Avengers: Doomsday footage right in front of our eyes, just like it has before with so many other films.

Marvel Studios

Fans started catching on as far back as Spider-Man: Homecoming with its faux trailer scenes of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying/swinging into action together; Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest culprit, with Marvel Studios’ digital wizards cooking up an entirely fake “Avengers Assemble” team charge during the Battle of Wakanda, featuring Hulk, who never even appeared again after the opening scenes! By the time Avengers: Endgame‘s trailer was released, fans were savvy enough to see many of the “spaces” where missing characters were being hidden, while questioning whether other shots were real at all.

Who Is Missing From Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

As for who Marvel Studios is hiding: (POTENTIAL SPOILERS!)

Marvel Studios

One major fan theory says that it is actually Doom who is being edited out of the scenes between Steve Rogers and the Fantastic Four. It’s long been rumored that Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ post-credits scene of Doom meeting Franklin Richards will segue into Doom teaming up with Marvel’s First Family, under the guise of saving the multiverse, while really scheming to create his own new reality.

Doom would supposedly help the F4 track the source of the multiverse collapse back to Steve and his altered timeline, living with Peggy Carter and his son, and use Steve to recruit the Avengers to pit that team against the X-Men and their world. Marvel would obviously want to hide that story detail because it raises so many other questions and theories they’d rather just let the movie answer for itself (like does Doom use Tony Stark’s likeness to manipulate Steve – another secret worth hiding).

Marvel

Shots like the Avengers and X-Men vs. the Sentinels could be hiding any number of characters. Some good guesses are that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is involved in this, as an Earth-616 superhero who has been in the custody of the X-Men since she got portaled to Earth-10005 at the end of The Marvels. Other theories say that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are part of this battle, but are being saved as a reveal in the film; some deeper fan theories state that omega-level characters like the original Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) or Bob/The Sentry/The Void (Lewis Pullman) will be more pivotal than we think (if Doom is collecting powers like Infinity Stones); some believe Jean will fight alongside Cyclops and the X-Men, while Bob will fight alongside his buddy and confidant Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) when she goes to Earth-10005.

Either way, it’s fun to know that Avengers: Doomsday is still holding back some big surprises for fans to discover in the theater. We’ll soon find out when it’s released on December 18th.